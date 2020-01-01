Dr. Attiga’s career and experience span over 25 years in investment management, development finance, private equity, research, and teaching. He recently started his new role as CEO of Arab Petroleum Investment Corporation (APICORP). Before joining APICORP, he worked with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. He was responsible for investment and advisory services in the Middle East, overseeing an investment portfolio of over US$2.7 Billion and an advisory program of about US$200 Million.



Dr. Attiga has served at the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C as well as a Manager of a Private Equity fund for the State of Wisconsin in the United States of America. He also advised Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) on privatization and restructuring strategies. In his early career, he held a teaching and research positions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.



Dr. Attiga is a board member of the Emirates Development Bank and has served on the Royal International Commission to evaluate Jordan’s Privatization Program. He is a Trustee of the Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, chaired by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al-Abduallah, and a member of the Arab Thought Forum among many other various professional affiliations.



Dr. Attiga holds three graduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Ph.D. in Finance & Development, MBA, and M.S in International Economies. He obtained his BA in Economics (Summa Cum laude) from Kuwait University.