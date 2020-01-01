Carlo Papa is Director of Enel Foundation. Born in Palermo in 1971, he holds an MSc in Economics, a PhD in Management Engineering and the TRIUM MBA jointly issued by NYU Stern, London School of Economics and HEC. Started his professional career in IBM Ireland and UK.

Hired by Enel Distribuzione, the Italian DSO, in 1997, the year after joined the Corporate Strategic Planning Dpt. Founded and co-managed the company Corporate Venture Fund – the biggest in Europe by committed funds – led the business development practice in Russia and Ukraine, coordinated the Planning, Organization & Development HR Team in the Market Division, the Chairman Office, and more recently served as Chief Innovation Officer of Enel Green Power.

He is actively involved in think-tank activities with the Aspen Institute and the German Marshall Fund of United States and since 2015 serves on the board of ARISE, the UNISDR Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies.