Dr. Kartikeya Singh recently joined the Netherlands-based SED Fund as Deputy Program Director. In this role he will work with a network of global partners to support meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, with a special emphasis on energy access. More recently, Dr. Singh served as Deputy Director of the Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies from January 2017 through September 2019 and Senior Fellow of both the Wadhwani Chair and the Energy and National Security Program from January 2019 through October 2019. Charged with leading the Center’s engaging Indian states initiative, Dr. Singh has developed new strategies and created new networks to bolster public and private sector engagement with Indian states. Specifically, he successfully designed and led two separate initiatives at the Center focused on energy and healthcare engagement with Indian states. Dr. Singh previously served in the US Department of Energy’s Office of International Affairs managing and supporting US-India and US-Pakistan energy cooperation. He received his PhD from the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy and a Master of Environmental Science from Yale University.