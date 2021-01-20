Dr. R. Dean Foreman is the American Petroleum Institute’s chief economist and an expert in the economics and markets for oil, natural gas, and power with more than two decades of industry experience at companies including ExxonMobil, Talisman Energy, Sasol, and Saudi Aramco in forecasting and market analysis, corporate strategic planning, and finance and risk management. He is known for his knowledge of energy markets, applications of advanced analytics to assess market risks, and clear and effective communication with management, policy makers, and the media.