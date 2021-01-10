Dr. Shannon Bragg-Sitton is a pioneer in the innovative application of nuclear energy alongside other clean energy generators, seeking to maximize energy utilization, generator profitability, and grid reliability and resilience through systems integration.

As a senior staff member in the Nuclear Science & Technology Directorate at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), Shannon is the lead for Integrated Energy Systems (IES). Within this role, Shannon serves as the co-director for the INL Laboratory Initiative on IES, which includes focus areas for thermal energy generation, power systems, data systems, and chemical processes/industrial applications. Shannon is also the INL lead for the US Department of Energy (DOE) Applied Energy Tri-Laboratory Consortium, which includes INL, the National Renewable Energy Lab, and the National Energy Technology Lab. This consortium seeks to develop future energy systems that leverage all clean energy assets, across all energy use sectors.

Shannon has held multiple leadership roles in DOE Office of Nuclear Energy programs since joining INL in 2010, ranging from space nuclear power and propulsion systems, to advanced nuclear fuel development, to her current work in integrated system design and demonstration. She currently serves as the national technical director for the DOE-NE IES program within the Crosscutting Technologies Development.

Dr. Bragg-Sitton holds a PhD and MS in nuclear engineering from the University of Michigan, an MS in medical physics from the University of Texas at Houston, and a BS in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University.