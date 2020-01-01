Tidjani Niass is a research science consultant at Saudi Aramco, and a senior advisor to the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources. He is currently leading the Mission Innovation Carbon Capture Global Challenge, and actively engaged in international collaborations on climate change, such as the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), the Carbon Sequestration Leadership Forum (CSLF), and the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM). For many years, Dr. Tidjani held the Carbon Management Chief Technologist position at Saudi Aramco, overseeing and directing research related to CO2 Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS), Energy Efficiency, and Renewable Energies. He also held many senior leadership positions within Saudi Aramco research in areas such as downstream, fuel formulation, and separation technologies.

Prior to joining Saudi Aramco in 2008, Tidjani was the head of the Chemical Engineering Department at the French Petroleum Institute (IFP) in France, overseeing a wide portfolio of downstream technologies.

Tidjani holds Master’s and Ph.D degrees from Institut National Polytechnique de Lorraine and Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Electricite et de Mecanique de Nancy in France.