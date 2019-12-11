Eng. Al-Ebrahim, a Bahraini National, is the chief executive officer of Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), in charge of the 400kV super-grid backbone interconnecting the six national grids of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. He has been with GCCIA for over eleven years. He has over three decades of experience in power systems, electric grids and infrastructure operation and planning, previously working as chief executive officer of Sintegro International, and earlier as manager of operations in the Ministry of Electricity in Bahrain. Eng. Al-Ebrahim holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical power engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, a master’s degree in electrical power engineering from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland, and an MBA from DePaul University. He also completed the Gulf Executive Development Program II with Darden Business School – University of Virginia. He is a board member of the GCC HV Lab company, board member and technical committee chairman of GCC Cigre. He has also authored more than twenty five papers in the field of electricity markets for GCC and the region.