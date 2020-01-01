Eric Besson currently serves as the chairman of SICPA Morocco and SICPA SMH (West Africa). Prior to his time at SICPA, he served in several ministerial positions within the French government, including as the Minister for Industry, Energy, and Digital Economy, Minister for Immigration, and Secretary of State for Strategic Planning, Public Policy Evaluation, and Digital Economy. He has 15 years of experience in the private sector in various positions in industry, media, and non-profits. He holds degrees in law, business, and political science from IEP Paris.