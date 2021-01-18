Eunice Yoon is CNBC’s Beijing bureau chief who rejoined the network in November 2012 to deepen CNBC’s coverage of China. She anchors “Inside China” and reports business and economic headlines providing viewers with clear analysis and up-to-the-minute coverage of news moving the China markets.

Prior to CNBC, she was with CNN International for eight years where she was Asia business editor and correspondent, based in Beijing.

During her time in Asia, Yoon has documented the rise of China and its influence across the global economic and geopolitical landscape. She has interviewed newsmakers and tracked economic and business trends, reporting on the lifestyles of the super wealthy as well the nation’s poor.

Throughout her career, Yoon has reported on many major news events. She was one of the first journalists to reach the Sichuan earthquake zone in 2008. She also reported on issues surrounding the Beijing Olympics. Her reports on the Asian tsunami in 2004 ensured she was part of the team that won a prestigious DuPont Award. She has a bachelor of arts, honors in political science, magna cum laude from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.