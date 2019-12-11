General Wesley K. Clark serves as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Wesley K. Clark & Associates, a strategic consulting firm, chairman and founder of Enverra, Inc. a licensed investment bank, chairman of Energy Security Partners, LLC, and is on numerous corporate boards including BNK Petroleum and Leagold Mining. Gen. Clark is active in energy, including oil and gas, biofuels, electric power and batteries, finance, and security. In the nonprofit space, he is a senior fellow at UCLA’s Burkle Center for International Relations, director of the Atlantic Council, and founding chair of City Year Little Rock/North Little Rock. Clark retired as a four star general after thirty eight years in the United States Army, having served in his last assignments as commander of US Southern Command and then as commander of US European Command/Supreme Allied Commander, Europe. He graduated first in his class at West Point and completed degrees in philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University (BA and MA) as a Rhodes scholar. He later commanded at the battalion, brigade and division level, and served in numerous significant staff positions, including service as the director of strategic plans and policy (J-5). In his final assignment as supreme allied commander, Europe, he led NATO forces to victory in Operation Allied Force, a 78-day air campaign, backed by ground invasion planning and a diplomatic process, saving 1.5 million Albanians from ethnic cleansing. His awards include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Defense Distinguished Service Medal (five awards), Silver star, bronze star, purple heart, honorary knighthoods from the British and Dutch governments, and numerous other awards from other governments, including award of Commander of the Legion of Honor (France).