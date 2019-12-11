George David Banks is executive vice president at the American Council for Capital Formation. He is an economist, political consultant, and policy advocate, focusing on energy, environment, and trade. Banks has published reports and opinion editorials on a variety of policy issues, including climate change, civil nuclear power, and energy markets and trade. He is also a fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy and a member of the ClearPath Foundation’s advisory board. Most recently, he served as President Donald Trump’s special assistant for international energy and environment at the National Economic and National Security Councils – a position that required him to manage workstreams related to his portfolio across the federal government.