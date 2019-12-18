Gérard Mestrallet is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENGIE. He received his education from the Ecole Polytechnique and the National School of Administration (ENA). After graduating as a civil aviation engineer, he served as Civil Administrator at the French Treasury Department and Ministry of Economy and Finance in 1978. In 1982, he joined the office of Jacques Delors, Minister of the Economy and Finance, as technical advisor for industrial affairs. He later served as a project officer at the Compagnie Financière Suez and was subsequently appointed Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of industrial affairs. In 1991, he was appointed Chairman of the Management Committee of Société Générale in Belgium. After leading the bank’s restructuring, he became CEO of Compagnie de Suez, which later merged with Lyonnaise des Eaux. As CEO of Suez, he reorganized the company to make it a world leader in energy and environmental issues and conducted a merger with Gaz de France. Since July 2008, he has served as Chairman and CEO of ENGIE (formerly GDF SUEZ), the world’s third largest group in the energy sector. He is currently chairman of SUEZ, co-chairman of ENGIE, and co-chair of the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC).