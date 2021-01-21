Glenn Pearce-Oroz is a dual national from Chile and the United States and works as director of international relations and special projects in the Vienna office.

Glenn joined SEforALL after fifteen years with the World Bank where he worked in urban development and water and sanitation sectors. Most recently, he was lead water and sanitation specialist for the Water GP in the Africa Region, based in the Nairobi Country Office. Previously, Glenn managed the World Bank’s Water and Sanitation Program in Africa and Latin America. Over the past eighteen years he has been working from country offices in Latin America, South Asia, and Africa.

He has always been eager to address complex development challenges, from working with the first democratically elected mayors in Chile after the country’s return to democratic institutions to managing reconstruction programs after Hurricane Mitch in Central America with USAID, as well as contributing to saving the Amazon rainforest in one of his first assignments with the World Bank. In his spare time, Glenn enjoys trying new cooking recipes for his family and friends and brushing up on European history.