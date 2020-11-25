Gonzalo Muñoz was nominated by the Chilean presidency and the United Nations as the High Level Climate Champion for the twenty-fifth Conference of the Parties (COP25) to the United Nations Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC) to mobilize climate action among non-state actors around the world and advise the COP25 presidency. Prior to this role, he co-founded and ran TriCiclos, one of the most recognized Latin American companies in the circular economy and recycling. Inspired by ten years of running traditional food businesses where he witnessed the waste generated by the private sector, he aimed to offer a transformative service that would help the environment while also being financially sustainable. After launching in Chile, Triciclos expanded to Brazil and now operates in thirteen countries in Latin America. The company was also the first certified B corporation established outside North America. Gonzalo also co-founded Sistema B and is a member of the board at BLab Global. Today, he is a member of the National Advisory Committee of Water, Green Hydrogen, and Circular Economy.