Mr. Sharenow is a managing director and portfolio manager at PIMCO’s Newport Beach office, focusing on commodities and real assets. He also co-manages PIMCO’s Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities fund. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was an energy trader at Hess Energy Trading, Goldman Sachs, and DE Shaw. Mr. Sharenow was previously senior energy economist at Goldman Sachs. He has twenty years of investment and financial services experience and holds bachelor’s degrees in mathematical methods in the social sciences and in economics from Northwestern University. Mr. Sharenow is an adjunct research scholar in the Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP) of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).