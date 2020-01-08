Dr. Al-Sultan is was appointed as president of the King Abdullah City for Atomic & Renewable Energy (KA–CARE) in May 2018. Dr. Al-Sultan is also chairman of the Board of the Directors of Saudi Electricity Company. He previously served as rector of the King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) from May 2003 to April 2018. He also served as the deputy minister for educational affairs at the Ministry of Higher Education, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for five years. Earlier, he was the dean of the College of Computer Science & Engineering from September 1996 to August 1998) and chairman of the systems engineering department from June 1993 to August 1996) at KFUPM. Dr. Al-Sultan is a member of several international professional organizations and consultant for several government and private industrial institutions. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Saudi Aramco and King Abdullah University of Science & Technology, and other private and public institutions. Dr. Khaled S. Al-Sultan, a professor of Systems Engineering, holds a BS and MS in systems engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, a master of science in applied math, and a Ph.D. in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan.