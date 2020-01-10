Mr. Havrileţ is the state secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment in Romania. He has twenty seven years of experience in engineering and the natural gas sector, out of which fourteen years in leading positions, and three years of experience in central public administration. H.E. Havrilet worked for Romgaz Mediaş as an engineer from 1992 to 1993 and afterwards, was human resources director at Distrigaz Târgu Mureş from 1993 to 1998. He was appointed general director at the Ministry of Agriculture between 1998 and 2000 and in the following year, was appointed president of the Agency of State Domains (ADS). H.E. Havrileţ is a member of the Board of the National Union of Romanian Employers. H.E. Havrileţ has founded and organized various companies operating in the natural gas field as well as agriculture, and is also involved in sponsoring cultural institutions and NGOs for disadvantaged people.