Hamid Rahin currently serves as Vice President of Bayat Power. He holds experience in the management of large-scale infrastructure construction, finance, and various senior management roles. He leads Bayat Power’s domestic operations in Afghanistan’s first gas fired turbine IPP, which is currently operating in Northern Afghanistan and will generate the planned 200MW of power for the country in phase 2/3 and eventually meet 1000MW demand. Hamid Rahin graduated from Rutgers University School of Business with a degree in finance and holds a further degree from the New York University School of Continuing and Professional Studies.