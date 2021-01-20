Jean-François Tremblay joined NRCan as deputy minister in September 2020. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Tremblay served as the deputy minister of Indigenous services from 2017 to 2020, the deputy minister for infrastructure and communities from 2016 to 2017, and the deputy minister of transport, infrastructure, and Communities (TIC) from 2015 to 2016. Before joining the TIC portfolio, he was deputy secretary to the Cabinet Operations, Privy Council Office, since April 2013.

Mr. Tremblay spent time at Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada, where he held the positions of senior assistant deputy minister, treaties and aboriginal government (2012 to 2013) and senior assistant deputy minister, policy and strategic direction (2010 to 2012). He also worked with the Privy Council Office, serving as assistant secretary to the Cabinet, priorities and planning (2007 to 2010) and assistant deputy minister in intergovernmental operations (2006 and 2007). Mr. Tremblay joined the federal public service in 2000 as a policy analyst with the Privy Council Office. He holds a Ph.D. in political science from Université Laval.