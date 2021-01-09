Jonathan Carling has been chief executive officer of Tokamak Energy since November 2017. Established in 2009, Tokamak Energy is a privately funded company working to develop compact fusion power. Uniquely it has a working prototype device that routinely produces high temperature plasma. Fusion is the process that drives the Sun, and researchers at Tokamak Energy are working to replicate this process on Earth with the aim of having a grid connected commercial power plant by 2030.

Jonathan is a first-class graduate in mechanical engineering from the University of London, and prior to joining Tokamak Energy he spent six years at Rolls Royce where he held the positions of chief operating officer (Civil Large Engines) and executive vice president. He is also former chief operating officer at Aston Martin Lagonda and spent more than twenty years at Jaguar Land Rover latterly as a chief engineer.

Jonathan is an experienced international business leader and brings a unique blend of strategic, financial, technical, operational and brand know-how to Tokamak Energy. His skills in delivering technical and operational excellence, together with his ability to lead talented teams, will help Tokamak Energy continue to deliver against its target of achieving a faster way to fusion.