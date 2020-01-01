Khalid Abuleif has over 25 years’ experience on sustainability, climate change policy and carbon management. Currently, he is a senior advisor to the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources on Sustainability and Climate Policy. He is the lead negotiator for the climate change agreements and the Kingdom’s focal point to the Secretariat for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC). He was the Co-Chair of the Kyoto Protocol Compliance Committee and the Chairman of the Facilitative Branch on 2012/2013. He served in this branch since its inception in December 2005. Khalid led the Kingdom’s delegation to World Trade Organization (WTO) Committee on Trade and Environment (CTE) and the Special Session (CTE-SS) on the Doha agenda negotiations from 2005 to 2010. He is leading the Kingdom’s team in the Technical Group Committee for the Carbon Sequestration Leadership Forum (CSLF) since 2005 and the coordinator of policy and CDM for Saudi Aramco carbon management program to year 2012. Khalid Abuleif is a University of Houston graduate with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering; and M.S. degree in Environmental Engineering.