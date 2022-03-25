Dr. Khazal Auzer is a Director General for Contracts and Economic Affairs and Acting Director General for Auditing and Inspection at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Kurdistan Regional Government.

Dr. Khazal Auzer completed her undergraduate BSc study in Iran and MA degree from Regensburg University of Applied Science in Germany. She holds a PhD degree in political economy of oil and gas sector from University of Warwick in United Kingdom.

She worked at interface between industrial and political economy. She has also extensive research in the political economy of oil and gas sector, specifically development and governance of the newly emerging Kurdistan-Iraq oil and gas sector. Her book published by Springer in 2017, Institutional Design and Capacity to Enhance Effective Governance of Oil and Gas Wealth: The Case of Kurdistan Region.