Kirsty is managing partner of LucidCatalyst, a highly specialized international consultancy offering thought leadership, strategy development and techno-economic expertise focused on multiplying and accelerating zero carbon technology options available for large-scale, affordable, market-based decarbonization of the global economy over a wide range of future scenarios.

Kirsty is also co-founder, with Eric Ingersoll, of TerraPraxis, a non-profit organization working with an extensive global network to define, incubate and initiate scalable strategies that fulfil the twin missions of prosperity and decarbonization.

Kirsty’s volunteer work includes chairing the UK government’s Nuclear Innovation Research and Advisory Board (NIRAB) Cost Reduction Working Group. She also co-founded and is now a board member of Energy for Humanity (EFH), an environmental NGO focused on large scale deep decarbonization and energy access. Kirsty also sits on the board of the US NGO, Nuclear Innovation Alliance. The US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recently appointed her to serve on a new committee to identify opportunities and barriers to the commercialization of new and advanced nuclear energy technologies over the next thirty years.