Mr. Marco Alverà, is an Italian-American businessman and has been the chief executive officer of Snam, Europe’s largest natural gas utility, since April 2016. Mr. Alverà has twenty years of experience in Italy’s most prominent energy companies. Mr. Alverà began his career working at Goldman Sachs in London before moving to Enel and subsequently joining Wind. He began working at Eni in 2005, where he worked for more than ten years, holding various positions of increasing responsibility. Mr. Alverà currently serves as president of GasNaturally, a partnership of six associations from across the whole European gas value chain, is non-executive director of S&P Global, and member of the executive board of the Giorgio Cini Foundation in Venice. Marco is a visiting fellow of the University of Oxford. Mr. Alverà holds a degree in economics and philosophy from the London School of Economics