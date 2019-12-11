Maria Rita Galli is executive vice president of business development and interniatonal assets manager since November 2019. She previously worked at Eni for almost ten years, serving as senior vice president international upstream negotiation Eni upstream from 2016 to 2019. From 2011 to 2013, Ms. Galli was a member of supervisory board of GasVersorgung Süddeutschland (GVS) GmbH and was a member of the board of directors of ALTERGAZ from 2010 to 2013. Ms. Galli has a degree in Nuclear Engineering at Politecnico of Milano.