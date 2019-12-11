Michael Sen is a member of the Siemens Managing Board, in which he has special responsibility for Gas and Power (Co-CEO) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Previously, he was responsible for Siemens Healthineers, where he played a key role in preparing the IPO of Siemens Healthineers, which took place in March 2018. Prior to this, Mr. Sen was the chief financial officer at E.ON from 2015 to 2017. In this role, he was responsible for the spin-off of the company’s energy trading business and its conventional power generation business to form the subsidiary, Uniper, including the unit’s public listing. Before working at E.ON, Mr. Sen held various positions at Siemens, where he served among others, in the Corporate Strategy Department, as head of investor relations, and as chief financial officer of the healthcare sector. After Mr. Sen completed a Siemens Trainee Program (Stammhauslehre), he earned a degree in business administration at the Technical University in Berlin, Germany.