Michael Train became executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions in April 2016. In this role, Train is responsible for leading strategies and innovations to help customers enhance operations and achieve Top Quartile performance. Emerson Automation Solutions is a leader in helping process and discrete manufacturing companies automate and optimize production through innovation technologies and expertise. In 2016, he was named to Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies.

Train began his career at Emerson in 1991 as an international planner, before his appointment as vice president of planning and development for Emerson Asia-Pacific in 1994. He became president of Emerson in Japan and Korea in 1996, before moving to lead the planning group from 1997 to 2002 as corporate vice president of planning and international. In 2002, Train was named president of Emerson Process Management Asia-Pacific, a role he held until 2008. From 2008 to 2010, Train served as president of Emerson’s Rosemount business.

From October 2010 to April 2016, Train served as president of global sales for Emerson Process Management. In this role, he oversaw five world area regional organizations focused on sales, service, support, and customer satisfaction across all products and services provided by Emerson Process Management.

Train currently serves on Cornell University’s Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management Advisory Council and was a 2008 Eisenhower Fellowship recipient.

Train holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from General Motors Institute and a master’s degree in business administration from Cornell University.