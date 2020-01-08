Mr. Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi is the chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, a leading global commercial enterprise in renewable energy and clean technologies, where he leads strategic development. He has played an instrumental role in the company’s emergence over the last decade, both as a catalyst for renewable energy in the Arab world and as an early adopter of advanced clean technologies at scale in key international markets. After joining Masdar as head of internal audit and compliance in 2008, Mr. Al-Ramahi established the firm’s enterprise risk management function. He was later appointed director of corporate services and financial affairs and then chief financial officer. Mr. Al Ramahi served as chief operating officer from 2013 to 2016, driving substantial bottom line growth and operational efficiencies across the organization. Mr. Al-Ramahi is a member of the Masdar Investment Committee and serves on the board of a number of prominent corporations, joint ventures, and special entities, including Shuaa Energy 2 PSC—the company developing the DEWA 800MW project—and the UAE-based district cooling firm Tabreed. Before joining Masdar, Mr. Al-Ramahi ran the internal audit and risks management office of Abu Dhabi Gas industries Limited (GASCO). He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration & finance from the University of Evansville in the United States.