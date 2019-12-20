Monali Zeya has been the Regional Energy Manager and Clean Energy Specialist with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in India since 2009. Ms. Zeya holds a post-graduate degree in Environmental Management from Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management, located in Kolkata. With more than 20 years of experience, she has managed several USAID’s clean energy programs including USAID’s regional energy program in South Asia. Prior to USAID, Ms. Zeya led the Industry and Environment Team at the Centre for Science and Environment. She has several publications to her credit.