Eric was appointed in February 2017 as Chief Commercial Officer of SICPA S.A. from his previous position of Executive Vice President of Business Development, which he assumed in April 2015, following a period as a senior adviser to the Group. A French national, Eric holds a Master’s degree from the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP Europe). He began his career in the electronics industry working in a series of financial roles for Thomson Multimedia Italy, rising to the post of Managing Director before moving to the position of Chief Financial Officer, Europe & Asia, of Thomson Multimedia Group. In 2005, he moved to a private equity fund, Sinequanon Capital Partners, where he spent seven years as Founding Partner and Managing Director. He has also served as Chairman of the Hares Group (Engineering Corporation, representing Kobe Steel Japan Group throughout the Commonwealth of Independent States) and board member of Bio Fuel Systems S.A.