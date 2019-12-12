Mr. Gregory Clough is currently the strategy and operations manager at the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines. He has over twenty years of professional experience in operations, finance, administration and project management, with a Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification. From 2014 to 2018, Mr. Clough held several positions at Oceans Beyond Piracy, most recently serving as director where led the development of interdepartmental projects, training and management of a team of employees and consultants, and was responsible for operations and strategic decision making of the Foundation. Previously, he worked as a project manager for the Posner Center for International Development. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Colorado and a master’s degree in advanced international studies from the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.