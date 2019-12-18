Jason Bloom is the director of global macro ETF strategy for Invesco’s family of exchange traded funds. He is responsible for providing a macro market outlook across all asset classes globally, in addition to leading the team’s specialized efforts in fixed income, commodity, currency, and alternatives research and strategy.

Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Bloom was an ETF strategist at River Oak ETF Solutions, where he helped launch several funds focused on energy and volatility-related strategies. Before that, he held a similar position at Guggenheim Investments. Previously, he was a commodities trader specializing in arbitrage strategies in the energy and U.S. Treasury markets. Mr. Bloom has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Gustavus Adolphus College and a juris doctor degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. He holds FINRA Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses.