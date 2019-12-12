Ms. Berta Macamo is the oil marking program national coordinator, at the Mozambique Tax Authority, ranked as a customs commissioner. Ms. Macamo works in liaison with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the oil marking company, on the implementation of the program to fight against smuggling and oil adulteration that hinder the revenue collections in the country. As the oil marking program coordinator, she is responsible for writing and updating program procedures, staff training and the coordination of all operational activities nationwide.