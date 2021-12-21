Nadja Haakansson was appointed Managing Director of Africa for Siemens Energy, on April 1, 2021.

Based in Morocco, Nadja is responsible for supporting Siemens Energy’s business across the continent and developing opportunities to meet the challenges of the energy transition, while improving access to stable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

A major focus for her in the role of Managing Director is empowering women and minorities, supporting diversity, and advancing the development of local skills, talents, and industry.

Since October 2019, Nadja Haakansson has been the Vice President for Energy Services, Region Africa and Managing Director Morocco and Ivory Coast at Siemens Energy.