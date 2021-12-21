Africa Managing Director, Siemens Energy
Nadja Haakansson was appointed Managing Director of Africa for Siemens Energy, on April 1, 2021.
Based in Morocco, Nadja is responsible for supporting Siemens Energy’s business across the continent and developing opportunities to meet the challenges of the energy transition, while improving access to stable, affordable, and sustainable energy.
A major focus for her in the role of Managing Director is empowering women and minorities, supporting diversity, and advancing the development of local skills, talents, and industry.
Since October 2019, Nadja Haakansson has been the Vice President for Energy Services, Region Africa and Managing Director Morocco and Ivory Coast at Siemens Energy.
From January 2017 – October 2019, Nadja was the Vice President and Country Division Lead for Power Generation Services in Thailand and Myanmar. During Nadja’s time in this role, Thailand’s energy infrastructure underwent rapid development, with over 70 units of the Siemens Energy SGT-800 gas turbine deployed in the country.
Prior to this, Nadja held different roles across a variety of geographies and business units at Siemens, starting her career with the company in Finspång in 2005.
Nadja holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Institute of Technology at Linköping University, Sweden.
In her spare time, Nadja loves spending time with her husband and two children, reading, jogging as well as listening to music.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for the Global Energy Center newsletter to stay up to date on the program’s work.
Follow us on social media