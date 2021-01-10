Dr. PAN Jiahua received his PhD at Cambridge University in 1992, where he studied the economics of sustainable development, energy and climate policy, world economy, and environmental and natural resource economics. He worked for the United Nations Development Program’s office in Beijing as an adviser on environment and development and served as lead author of the IPCC Working Group’s fifth and sixth Assessment Reports on Mitigation. He was formerly the director general of the Institute for Urban and Environmental Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; a member of the China National Expert Panel on Climate Change; member of China’s National Foreign Policy Advisory Group; and adviser to the Ministry of Ecology and the Environment. He is also the president of the Chinese Association for Urban Economy and vice president of the Chinese Society of Ecological Economists. He is a member of the Independent Group of Scientists appointed by the UN Secretary General for drafting the Global Sustainable Development Report 2023. Dr. Pan is the author of over three hundred papers, articles, and books in both English and Chinese. He received the first and second prize of best research work from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 2002, 2004, and 2013, the Sun Yefang Award of Economic Sciences in 2011, and the China Environment Prize in 2016. He was honored as China Green Person of the Year for 2010/2011.