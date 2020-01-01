Ramzi is Cheniere’s Managing Director for Origination, responsible for sourcing and developing long-term agreements for Cheniere, the world’s second largest LNG operator. Prior to joining Cheniere in November 2007, he worked at Shell for more than 5 years, starting in London and then moving to Dubai in 2004 to set up the LNG supply office there. Prior to joining Shell, Ramzi worked for Schlumberger in seismic exploration in North and South America. Ramzi holds a degree in Computer Engineering from the American University of Beirut, and has an MBA from the London Business School.