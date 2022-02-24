Raza Hasnani has over twenty-five years of private equity, energy, infrastructure, technology and impact investing experience across the globe. He leads the private markets investments business at Africa50 (a $800 million investment platform) and is focused on making private equity and growth investments into energy and infrastructure.

He has also led project and corporate financings for energy and infrastructure projects around the world while at Exxon Mobil Corporation in Dallas and Houston. He started his career at Deloitte in Philadelphia.

Mr. Hasnani has invested in renewable and conventional power projects, electric and gas utilities, pipelines, ports, terminals, upstream, refineries, transportation, internet and technology infrastructure companies and other energy and infrastructure assets around the world.

He holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Franklin and Marshall College.