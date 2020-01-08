Ron Crean has worked across the maritime industry from chartering through to maritime information since 1994. As a chartered shipbroker and through subsequent global business development roles, he has developed business in over thirty countries in maritime and energy related businesses including shipowners, ports, maritime, and energy information businesses. In his previous roles as a vice president at IHS Markit and group head of marketing at Associated British Ports, he led teams focused on using data analytics to help customers drive better decisions. He was also one of the pioneers of using AIS data to track commercial shipping starting AISLive.com in 2004, the first global ship tracking service which was subsequently sold to IHS. Mr. Crean is currently focused on applying the latest generation knowledge science to build the compliance/sanctions offering on the intelligence led AI platform at Windward Marine Risk in the UK to solve the latest behavioral analytics problems. He holds a bachelor of science (Honors) in maritime business and marine law from the University of Plymouth, an MBA from Cass Business School, London and an master of science in business and management research Business & Management Research from Henley Business School.