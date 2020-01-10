Samantha Carl-Yoder joined Tellurian in June 2018 as director of marketing and international affairs, based in Washington, DC. Prior to joining Tellurian, Samantha was a foreign service officer with the US Department of State from 2001 to 2018. She served as chief of staff for Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon from 2017 to 2018, chief of staff to the Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs, Amos Hochstein at the Department of State from 2015 to 2017, deputy consul general at the US Consulate in São Paulo, Brazil from 2012 to 2015. She also worked as senior adviser to Deputy Secretaries of State, Thomas R. Nides and Jacob J. Lew, covering the Western Hemisphere, Middle East, and UN issues from 2010 to 2012, and as adviser to the Secretary of State’s chief of staff on Somalia issues from 2011 to 2012. From 2009 to 2010, Samantha was special assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Jose Fernandez. Samantha is a recipient of six Superior Honor Awards and numerous Meritorious Honor Awards. Her overseas assignments include Brazil, Burma, Peru, and Indonesia. She speaks Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian, and Burmese.