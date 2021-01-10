Scott is the chief executive officer (CEO) of GE’s Gas Power business, which combines the talent, technology, and capabilities of the company’s Gas Power Systems and Power Services businesses into one unified gas life cycle organization. Gas Power offers power producers the technology, services, knowledge and insights they need to build, operate, and maintain gas power generation plants.

Scott has more than twenty years of finance, operations, and leadership experience with GE, including seven years in the company’s gas power businesses. In 2011, he was named chief financial officer for GE Aviation’s Commercial Engine Operations organization; in July 2013, he was named chief financial officer for GE’s Gas Power Systems business. He was also the sales & commercial operations leader for Gas Power Systems and helped launch GE’s HA gas turbine with 100+ booked orders in the program’s first five years —one of GE’s most successful new product introductions.

In 2017, he was named president and CEO of GE’s Power Services business, responsible for delivering a global services strategy to help power producers make better decisions across the entire life cycle of their power generation assets.

Scott was named an officer of the General Electric Company in 2015 and appointed to his current role in November 2018.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree in industrial labor relations from Cornell University as well as a master’s degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs with a focus on economics and public policy.