Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) was elected to the US Senate in 2010 and served until 2017, where she was ranked as one of the most bipartisan senators working across party lines to find solutions to our nation’s biggest challenges. During her tenure in the Senate, Ayotte served on the Senate Budget, Commerce, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Armed Services, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Aging Committees. She chaired the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and the Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation Operations. Previously, she served as New Hampshire’s first female attorney general, first appointed by a Republican governor and twice reappointed by a Democratic governor. She also served as deputy attorney general, chief of the homicide prosecution unit, and as legal counsel to Governor Craig Benson. She currently is a senior advisor to Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions and serves on the boards of The Blackstone Group, Caterpillar, News Corp, BAE Systems, Boston Properties, Blink Health, and Bloom Energy. She also serves on the advisory boards of Microsoft, Chubb Insurance, and Cirtronics, as well as a number of non-profit boards.