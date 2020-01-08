Shawn Tupper was appointed Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Canada effective November 5, 2018. He was previously Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet at the Privy Council Office, where he was responsible for Economic and Regional Development Policy. Prior to this, Tupper was the Assistant Deputy Minister, Policy, at Transport Canada, where he was responsible for the breadth of policy development and advice regarding the Transportation System. He also held positions at Public Safety Canada, where he first was ADM, Community Safety and Partnerships Branch, responsible for the implementation of the National Crime Prevention Strategy, the Aboriginal Policing Program and Corrections and Criminal Justice Policy. Then, Tupper was named ADM, Emergency Management and Programs Branch, where he continued his oversight of Community Safety Programming and took on additional responsibility for policies and programs related to emergency planning, management and community resilience. Other previous positions include Director General, Social Policy, at Human Resources and Skills Development Canada and Director General at Indian Residential Schools Resolutions, Canada. Tupper has also worked at the Privy Council Office as a Special Adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister providing advice on issues related to Indian Residential Schools.