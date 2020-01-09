Shreerupa Mitra serves as the executive director of The Energy Forum (TEF), an independent, non-partisan think tank that conducts intensive research, analyses and consults on the functions, operations, and government regulation of global energy markets. Shreerupa is also an international politics consultant at the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister’s Office in the Government of India. In her role as director, Shreerupa oversees a breadth of operations of TEF, with a special focus on India’s role in the global energy sector. She has extensive background working with development agencies working in India taking specific aim at social development goals. Shreerupa holds a bachelor of arts in sociology from Miranda House, University of Delhi, a master of arts in sociology Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi, and a master of arts in cultural anthropology University of Chicago.