David B. McKinley, P.E. has represented the First District of West Virginia since January 3, 2011. Born in Wheeling in 1947, David attended public schools and worked his way through college, graduating from Purdue University with a degree in civil engineering. After graduation, he worked in the construction industry as a certified professional engineer.

David is the founder of McKinley and Associates — an architectural and engineering firm — with offices in Wheeling and Charleston, West Virginia and Washington, Pennsylvania. Over the forty-four years that David ran the business, he created hundreds of jobs.

As one of two professional engineers in Congress, he has a seat on the Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he has been active on issues related to the coal industry, environmental regulation, energy efficiency, and health care. He serves as the vice-chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment. David is married to Mary (née Gerkin) from New Martinsville, West Virginia, and they are the proud parents of four children and grandparents of six grandchildren.