Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) was first elected to represent the Fourth Congressional District of Virginia in the United States House of Representatives on November 8, 2016.

Congressman McEachin has been selected by his colleagues to serve as a Regional Whip, co-chair of the House Democratic Environmental Message Team, Whip of the Congressional Black Caucus, co-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus’ Energy, Environment, and Agriculture Task Force, and vice-chair of the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC). During his first term in Congress, Rep. McEachin co-founded the United for Climate and Environmental Justice Congressional Task Force and continues to lead the task force as a co-chair.

Rep. McEachin represents his constituents, and the Commonwealth of Virginia, as a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce (E&C), the House Committee on Natural Resources (Natural Resources), and the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. As a member of E&C, McEachin sits on the Environment and Climate Change, the Communications and Technology, and the Energy subcommittees. As a member of Natural Resources, McEachin sits on the Energy and Mineral Resources as well as the Oversight and Investigations subcommittees.

Rep. McEachin is the son of an Army veteran and a public-school teacher who was raised in the area that he now proudly represents in Congress. Prior to his service in Congress, Rep. McEachin served as a legislator in both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly. Throughout that time, he fought to protect our most vulnerable citizens — and to defend the rights of all Virginians. Rep. McEachin is a dedicated public servant who leads efforts that will promote equality, curb gun violence, protect our environment, and preserve access to affordable health care.

Rep. McEachin graduated from American University with a degree in Political Science and from the University of Virginia School of Law. In May of 2008, he received his Master of Divinity from The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.

Rep. McEachin has always stood up for working Virginians, families and children in need. After practicing with several law firms in Richmond, Rep. McEachin and Donald Gee formed McEachin and Gee, in 1990. The McEachin and Gee Law Firm successfully helped many Virginians receive the resources they needed after accidents or injury.

Rep. McEachin is very active in the community and is a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the NAACP. Rep. McEachin is also a member of the Virginia State Bar and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association. Rep. McEachin and his wife Colette are the parents of three adult children. Colette is also an attorney with extensive experience, presently working in the Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.