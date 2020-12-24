Kwasi Kwarteng was appointed minister of state at the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy on July 24, 2019.

Kwasi was Parliamentary undersecretary of state in the Department for Exiting the European Union from November 16, 2018 to July 24, 2019.

Kwasi read classics and history at Trinity College, Cambridge, and then attended Harvard University on a Kennedy Scholarship. He earned a PhD in economic history from the University of Cambridge in 2000.

Before becoming a Member of Parliament, Kwasi worked as an analyst in financial services.

Kwasi was elected the Conservative MP for Spelthorne in 2010. From 2010 until 2013, he was a member of the Transport Select Committee, and in 2013 he joined the Work and Pensions Select Committee where he was a member until 2015.

In October 2016, Kwasi joined the Public Accounts Committee, where he was a member until May 2017.

In 2015, Kwasi was appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Leader of the House of Lords, and in 2017 he became Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.