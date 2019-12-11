Mr. Wu Xuan has been serving as the Secretary General of GEIDCO since 2017. Previously, he has worked in China Electric Power Research Institute, China Guodian Power Economic Research Center, State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC). He has assumed the positions of Deputy Director-General of General Office, Director General of Research Department at SGCC, and Chief Operating Officer of GEIDCO. Mr. Wu has long been engaged in power grid planning, power market study and analysis, and technical research and management in the energy sector. Mr. Wu has presided over many major strategic research projects of SGCC, and has won 16 national, provincial and ministerial-level science and technology progress awards. In June 2018, Mr. Wu was elected as Vice President of China Electricity Council (CEC).