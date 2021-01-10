Dr. Zhang Xiliang is a professor of management science and engineering and director of the Institute of Energy, Environment, and Economy at Tsinghua University. His current research interests include low-carbon energy economy transformation, integrated assessment of energy and climate policies, renewable energy, and automotive energy. Since 2015, Professor Zhang has been heading the expert group on China’s national carbon market design, which is a taskforce of the Climate Change Department in the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. He also served as the co-leader of the expert group for drafting China’s Renewable Energy Law from 2004 to 2005, which was organized by the Environmental Protection and Resource Conservation Committee of the National People’s Congress, and as a lead author of the fourth and fifth IPCC Climate Change Assessment Report. Dr. Zhang is the current chair of the Energy Systems Engineering Committee of the China Energy Research Society and a member of the board of directors of the Chinese Society of Sustainable Development. He holds a PhD in Systems Engineering from Tsinghua University.