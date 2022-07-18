Scott is a Director in AWS’ global Energy & Utilities business, where he leads development activities in energy-specific cloud-based solutions. He has been an Energy professional for over 30 years, working in Nuclear Energy, and Upstream and Downstream Oil and Gas. He spent 18 years, including ten as an Partner in Deloitte Consulting’s Energy Practice, was an Independent Operator (six different assets both onshore and marine), and an Energy Merger and Acquisition Investment Banker. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Nuclear Engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.