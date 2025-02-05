Surrounded by superpowers, Kazakhstan walks a geopolitical tightrope

table of contents

Evolution of freedom

The Freedom Index shows two important features of the institutional development process that Kazakhstan has followed in the last three decades. On the one hand, the overall positive trend reflects the goal, maintained throughout the period, to integrate into the global community both politically and economically in order to foster the young country’s security and prosperity. All the strategies the country has adopted over the past thirty years consistently reflect its aspiration to have an open competitive economy and be a respected international actor. The latter implied becoming a functional democracy and complying with international human rights norms. On the other hand, while the government’s commitment to economic liberalization has been fairly consistent and genuine, its record in the areas of good governance, democratization, and human rights could be characterized as patchy at best. The divergent paths of the three freedom subindexes underscore the difference in commitment.

Fluctuations observed in the Freedom Index can be explained by changes in circumstances and policies. Kazakhstan received a strong initial impulse toward liberalization thanks to the late Soviet perestroika reforms and the Washington Consensus. However, by the end of the 1990s, this impulse was subdued by the consolidation of an authoritarian regime under the country’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev. It was also challenged by the Asian financial crisis, which generated serious doubts about the benefits of unconstrained openness to financial and trade markets. In the early 2000s, oil revenues started to increase, and the government was clearly tempted to use the windfall to pursue interventionist and protectionist economic policies. Tensions between state-led development and free market orientations have been present ever since. Economic growth also allowed an enhancement of the social welfare system, which had been damaged by the economic crisis and neoliberal policies of the 1990s. Nazarbayev’s resignation in 2019 and comprehensive reforms laid out by president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the wake of the dramatic unrest and crackdown in January 2022 created a positive dynamic reflected in the upward trend of the Index.

Looking at the three freedom subindexes gives a more detailed view of developments in Kazakhstan. The economic subindex is the main contributor to the overall positive trajectory of the aggregate Index. It has been on the ascent and above the region’s average, with the exception of a sudden ten-point decrease in the 2000–04 period. Trade and investment freedom plummeted at that point due to the adoption of new legislation regulating investment, taxes, and environmental requirements. The government grew more assertive in its relations with foreign investors, introduced local content requirements, and renegotiated contracts. But the subindex quickly recovered, and since then has shown a very clear positive trend, which was helped by Kazakhstan’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2015.

The relatively high score on women’s economic freedom is both a legacy of the Soviet modernization project and its emphasis on recruiting women into the labor force and a product of current circumstances. For many families, two incomes are needed to support a decent standard of living. A positive long-term consequence of the dramatic economic collapse of the late Soviet and early independence years is the high number of women entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan. At the time, many women quit their non-paying jobs and became shuttle traders, importing goods from China and Turkey and selling them in bazaars and small markets. This experience served as an incubator for women entrepreneurs in the country. The trend has been supported by the government and international donors, and nowadays, there is a relatively high share of female entrepreneurs running their own businesses.

The political subindex shows a sustained deterioration between 1999 and 2019, with a temporary improvement in 2006–10, and a steep rise since 2019. The relatively higher scores of the 1990s represent the ebbing of the liberalization wave started by Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms in the mid-1980s. The super-presidential Constitution adopted in 1995 set Kazakhstan on the path of authoritarian consolidation. The trend is illustrated by the twenty-point fall in political rights of expression and association up until 2019. The situation with civil liberties during that period was better and more complex, as indicated by fluctuations on that component. The 2003, 2012, and 2016 dips are all linked to the adoption of new legislation (a 2003 law on extremism, a 2011 law on religious activities, and several legislative and legal amendments in 2016 targeting “extremism and terrorism”) which limited freedom of conscience in the name of security. However, unlike the almost linear deterioration of the political subindex, each dip was followed by a partial recovery, reflecting a certain degree of internalization of liberal values by the political elites.

The power transition in Kazakhstan, which started with Nazarbayev’s resignation in 2019 and ended with the “Bloody January” events in 2022, produced a critical juncture for the country. The first event did not change the balance of power— Nazarbayev, his family and associates remained in control, with Nazarbayev still designated “Leader of the Nation”—but it changed the mood in society. People felt that change was possible, and started demanding reforms. Tokayev and his team perceived and tried to respond to this growing demand. They developed policies around the concept of the “hearing state” and experimented with more open local elections. However, under the Nazarbayev/Tokayev duumvirate, the system—long used to a clear and rigid vertical of power—grew confused and ineffective. The citizens’ urge for change led to protests at the beginning of 2022 which, combined with what many observers see as an unsuccessful attempted coup by Nazarbayev loyalists, resulted in the “de-Nazarbayevization” of the system. Unexpectedly, President Tokayev transformed from an appointed successor into a reformist president. While the official goals of the political reforms he has been undertaking are democratization and liberalization, they seem to be primarily aimed at removing the excesses of the super-presidential political system and improving governance. The geopolitical context is a factor affecting the direction and depth of reforms. On the one hand, deepening relations with the West is even more important under the new circumstances, and therefore Western perceptions of the human rights situation in Kazakhstan matter. On the other, there are fears that political liberalization could destabilize and weaken the country, making it more vulnerable to external meddling.

The legal subindex reflects a very complex situation around the implementation of the rule of law in Kazakhstan. First, the improving quality and responsiveness of the bureaucratic apparatus is well captured by the data. The growing budget in the 2000s allowed the regime to invest in good governance, drawing on the understanding that the best way to reduce contestation and protests is to efficiently provide the population with public services through a well-functioning state. The focus has been on better training of civil servants and digitalization to improve efficiency and accountability (in line with the “hearing state” concept). Every public agency has social media accounts, and its performance assessment takes into account the public communication aspect.

Second, there is a clear lack of improvement— and even deterioration—in the judicial independence and effectiveness score. The subservience of the judicial branch to the president, introduced by the 1995 Constitution, and the systemic corruption, greatly hindered the development of the rule of law in Kazakhstan. Realizing that this reduces the country’s attractiveness to foreign investors, the government created a legal enclave, the Astana International Financial Center, in 2018. It features its own court and international arbitration center, providing a common law system and employing foreign judges. While this arrangement serves as a quick fix for investor-related issues, it makes the injustices facing the general citizenry even more apparent.

It is worth noting that President Tokayev initiated a judicial reform aimed at raising the qualifications of judges and legal personnel, “cleaning” the system of corruption, and improving processes and procedures. Over the next five years it will be possible to assess the implementation of that reform. One important positive development is the restoration of the Constitutional Court (the previous body was turned into a “toothless” Constitutional Council by the 1995 Constitution) and inviting highly professional and credible people to serve as judges.

Evolution of prosperity

Kazakhstan is a large exporter of crude oil, gold, iron ore, copper, aluminum, zinc, uranium, and other metals, bringing substantial revenues to the country. It also produces and sells high-quality durum wheat, an important commodity in international markets. Therefore, it is not surprising that its overall Prosperity Index score has been above the regional average. In addition, the government’s efforts to improve social welfare, drawing on the norms and experiences of the Soviet welfare state, also help Kazakhstan to score better in the education and minorities components of the Index.

Fluctuations of the inequality component show that economic growth does not necessarily translate into reductions in poverty and inequality, and that positive trends can be reversible. There are substantial spatial disparities in wealth and access to services between the regions and along the rural-urban divide. The two largest cities, Almaty and Astana, are better off, while the oil-producing regions of western Kazakhstan have both high income and high poverty rates and the agricultural and largely rural south ranks poorly on both counts. The government is trying to mend these regional inequalities by investing in infrastructure and changing budget allocations to incentivize regions to generate their own revenues through economic activities.

The education component of the Index places Kazakhstan within the best performers in the world. It can boast nearly universal enrollment in elementary and secondary education, and high enrollment in tertiary education. The scores, however, do not show the patchy quality of the education provided. The neoliberal reforms of the 1990s responsible for underfunding the sector and “streamlining” schools in rural areas, and the gradual dissipation of the Soviet education system, accompanied by the retirement of Soviet-trained teachers, resulted in growing inequality of access and decreasing quality of instruction in public schools. Standardized tests such as PISA show serious deficiencies in the education of Kazakhstani pupils compared to those of Western Europe or other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. During the Nazarbayev period, the government tried to improve education, which it viewed as a crucial component of economic growth and development, through internationalization and creation of “pockets of excellence,” most importantly the newly established Nazarbayev University and a cluster of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, attracting the most talented students with fully funded grants. Tokayev’s government has been working on improving the quality of public, and especially rural, education, by allocating more funding, raising the status and salary of teachers, and reforming teacher training institutions. It also promotes partnerships between established foreign universities and regional universities in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s health component has fluctuated above and below the regional average. A steep increase in life expectancy in the 2000s reflects the improvement of the socioeconomic situation and bigger investments in the healthcare system, which enabled Kazakhstan to achieve a substantial decline in infant and maternal mortality, approaching the OECD average. As with the rest of the region, Kazakhstan experienced a decline in life expectancy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stronger negative effect of the pandemic in Kazakhstan compared to the rest of the region might be the outcome of better and more honest statistics. The country’s government was very active in handling the healthcare crisis during the pandemic and carried out a mass vaccination campaign once vaccines became available. The national Healthy Nation project currently being implemented aims to increase life expectancy from the current seventy-five years to seventy-seven within five years.

Kazakhstan has scored high in the minorities component. Its Constitution outlaws any discrimination “on the grounds of origin, social, official, or property status, sex, race, nationality, language, attitude to religion, convictions, place of residence or any other circumstance.” Managing interethnic relations has been the biggest challenge. In the early days of independence, the country’s leadership crafted an approach carefully balancing the interests of its multiple ethnic groups (especially Russians) with the need to develop a nation state around the Kazakh identity. Representatives of different ethnic groups compose the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, a special political body, chaired by the president of the country. Five members of the Assembly are elected to the Senate.

Finally, Kazakhstan scores above the regional average in the environment component. It is not a big carbon emitter, but this is largely due to the country’s small population of 20 million people, dwarfed by its large neighbors in the broader Eurasia region. Kazakhstan’s carbon intensity, that is the amount of carbon dioxide emitted per unit of energy, is high (0.33 kg per kilowatt-hour) and exceeds those of China (0.26 kg/kWh) and India (0.28 kg/kWh). The government has an ambitious decarbonization program, aiming to reach net zero by 2060.

The path forward

Kazakhstan finds itself at an inflection point. The January 2022 events put a sudden end to the Nazarbayev era, and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine undermined the post-Soviet political and security order. The combined domestic and geopolitical shocks are causing concerns, fears, and anxieties about the present and the future. At the same time, they are creating space for change and new beginnings. Whether Kazakhstan can move toward more freedom and prosperity will be determined by choices made today and tomorrow, and shaped by the domestic dynamic of state-society relations and external incentives and pressures.

At present, Tokayev’s reform agenda points to further liberalization of the system. We can expect an improvement in the political subindex: modest improvements on the elections, political rights, and legislative constraints on the executive components; and more substantial improvements on the civil liberties component. The situation with religious freedoms might not improve, but will probably not deteriorate either, despite growing concerns about radical Islamism and terrorism. The legal subindex scores are likely to grow, particularly the judicial independence and effectiveness and bureaucracy and corruption components. There will also be improvement of prosperity scores due to active policies on women’s empowerment, inclusion of people with disabilities, and decarbonization efforts.

For the gradual liberalization agenda to work, on the domestic side, the state needs to maintain the will for reforms and capacity to implement them with a substantial degree of success, and society needs to be interested in reforms and exercise consistent pressure. If the relations between the two grow conflictual (fueled by inequalities and grievances), there is a risk that the reforms will be curtailed. There will be more clarity about the trajectory of Kazakhstan’s development by 2029, the year when president Tokayev’s single term comes to an end. It is important to keep in mind that there are anti-liberal as well as pro-liberal forces in Kazakhstan’s society. Growing social conservatism that accompanies Islamic revival could become a formidable challenge over the next ten years.

On the geopolitical side, the liberalization agenda needs to be incentivized and supported by the West. Such a partnership would be useful for both parties—but not easy for either. Kazakhstan wants deeper relations with the West in order to develop and not be overwhelmed by its giant neighbors, Russia and China. However, it needs to build those relationships gently, to avoid angering Moscow and annoying Beijing too much. For the United States, European countries, and others, the challenge is to engage in an effective manner, providing the right incentives. Unlike in the 1990s, the supremacy of the West is now being challenged, and new approaches and ways of dealing with countries like Kazakhstan are needed.

Taking into account internal and external factors, I can envisage three scenarios. The first, optimistic, scenario, “More freedom and prosperity,” hinges on the success of liberalization reforms and a benign external environment. Under this scenario, President Tokayev and his team are able to successfully implement some reforms, giving them more legitimacy, and Kazakhstani society keeps pushing for more liberalization. Tokayev ends his term in 2029, as defined by the Constitutional amendment, and there is a peaceful power transfer. Relations with the West are strong, Russia accepts the new situation, and China finds it useful for managing relations with Europe. Kazakhstan is not a liberal democracy, but it is on a promising path, gradually internalizing liberal values and norms.

The second scenario, “Prosperity at the expense of freedom,” implies limited reforms, skewed in favor of professional state and socioeconomic goals. The leadership decides that tightening control over society with the help of traditional and new (digital) surveillance means is a must, and there is no need to pay too much attention to what Western actors think and say on the matter. The aspiration is to be a functional authoritarian state, and that means accepting being a political and economic satellite of China, the new superpower.

The third scenario, “No freedom and no prosperity,” is a sad story of Kazakhstan imploding from internal tensions and/or destabilized from outside. The January 2022 events provided a glimpse of such destabilization. Transformation of a consolidated, personalized and corrupt authoritarian regime into a softer and better governed one is a way to prevent conflicts and improve the development trajectory of the country, but as with all modernizations, it can be unsettling and pregnant with risks. Russia, unhappy with Kazakhstan “drifting away,” decides to “bring it to heel” using hybrid war methods.

Nargis Kassenova is a senior fellow and director of the Program on Central Asia at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, Harvard University. Kassenova’s research focuses on Central Asian politics and security, Eurasian geopolitics, China’s Belt and Road Initiative, governance in Central Asia, and the history of state-making in Central Asia.

“The Atlantic Council and its staff, fellows, and directors generate their own ideas and programming, consistent with the Council’s mission, their related body of work, and the independent records of the participating team members. The Council as an organization does not adopt or advocate positions on particular matters. The Council’s publications always represent the views of the author(s) rather than those of the institution.”





